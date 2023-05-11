Scott Disick, despite not being a Kardashian, was one of the favourite celebrities on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2015, and they share three kids together – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Scott remains one of the most integral parts of the clan and has a great rapport with every Kardashian and Jenner.

The socialite was one of the main cast members on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and his absence is truly felt by his fans on The Kardashians. The main reason is his exuberant personality and candid nature. To know more about it, scroll on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott Disick was one of those characters on Keeping Up With The Kardashians who added humour and sarcasm to the over-the-top dramatic reality show. He was unafraid to give the Kardashian-Jenner sisters a reality check and even troll them while doing so. An Instagram page called Myworldmyprice shared a montage video of Scott roasting Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on KUWTK, and it’s super funny.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davon Price (@myworldmyprice)

When Kim Kardashian gave him relationship advice, Scott Disick reverted, “Didn’t you get married both times after a couple of months?” In another clip, Kim said that she wanted a ‘flat a**’, and Disick said, “You guys lose your b*tts, we may all lose our money!”

In one of the clips, he roasted Kylie Jenner by saying, “How old are you? 17. What do you look like? 25.” In the next scene, Kim said that someone sent her a free yoga membership, and Scott sarcastically said, “Thank God, you would have never been able to afford it.”

Netizens were left impressed with his savage replies and commented –

One wrote, “I miss Lord Scott !!!!”

Another said, “He says everything we want to say 😂😂😂”

One more added, “He was the Only reason to watch their show 😅😂🤣”

A user wrote, “Scott is the voice of reason 😂😂”

The last one said, “Scott says all the bullshit that’s going on and I respect him for it😂 there is no malice it’s just honest”

Let us know what you think of Scott Disick’s savage replies, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Won’t Ever Die! A Conspiracy Theory Of His Immortality By Fans Brings Up An Uncanny Resemblance To A Centuries-Old King, His Graceful Ageing & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News