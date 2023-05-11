Amanda Seyfried is one of the few Hollywood actors who have turned down the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she turned down the role of Gamora in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, she initially believed the movie would be “Marvel’s first bomb” and did not want to work with a talking tree. She also revealed that it was her friend, Jennifer Lawrence, who shared her experience working as Mystique and the hard work that went to get on the makeup, which added more to why she did not join the GOTG family.

As the Guardians of the Galaxy family concluded its journey in the recent GOTG Vol 3 movie, their future is uncertain considering the departure of James Gunn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as Amanda Seyfried did not join the franchise, the role later went on to Zoe Saldana. Not many would know, but X-Men actress Jennifer Lawrence also had a play in Amanda, passing the role of Avengers’ Gamora in the MCU. Read on to find out more about it!

The superhero fandom almost got to see Mean Girls star as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy and other Avengers movies. However, the actress was not interested in being painted green every day. During a conversation with comicbook.com, she explained how Jennifer Lawrence once talked about her process to get blue for her X-Men role of Mystique.

Amanda Seyfried called herself not a “Marvel movie watcher” and said, “Ah, I don’t wanna be green. It’s just so much work. I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once how long it took her to get blue. And I was like, ‘That seems like hell on earth,’ because then you get to set, and you’re only there for a couple of hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason.”

However, the other options taken by the Mean Girls star went on to be pretty fruitful, and her career continued to be successful.

