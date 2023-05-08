The year 2014 proved to be a dark phase for Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence as her n*de photos got leaked on the Internet which the actress later called s*xual violation and a s*x crime. Jennifer was among the many celebrities whose n*de photos were leaked after snatching them from Apple’s iCloud. The tech giant had later called it a “targeted attack.”

Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her work in movies like The Hunger Games, Mother, Don’t Look Up and a few others. The renowned actress has always been open about talking s*x and n*dity and keeping in mind the same, she did brutally attack her August 2014 photo leak. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence on her n*de photo leak claimed, “It is not a scandal. It is a s*x crime I was just so afraid. I didn’t know how this would affect my career.” The actress at the time further said, “It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be s*xually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.”

Shedding more light on the incident, Jennifer Lawrence asserted, “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this.” The actress added, “It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

The Academy Award-winning star had reportedly sent her n*des to her boyfriend while they were in a long-distance relationship which got leaked on the Internet.

Jennifer Lawrence claimed, “Every single thing that I tried to write made me cry or get angry. I started to write an apology, but I don’t have anything to say I’m sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at p*rn or he’s going to look at you.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez’s Chauffeur Demanded $2.8 Million Blackmailing That He’d Leak Her Disruptive Secrets To The World & They Got Into A $20 Million Legal Battle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News