When Jennifer Lopez's Chauffeur Demanded $2.8 Million Blackmailing That He'd Leak Her Disruptive Secrets To The World & They Got Into A $20 Million Legal Battle

Jennifer Lopez is a household name in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over three decades. However, as with any public figure, she has had her share of controversies over the years. One such controversy involves accusations of mistreatment towards her staff and employees.

Not only that, but she was also known for being a demanding diva who prioritizes herself more than anything, which makes others uncomfortable. The 53-year-old singer had once faced a lawsuit from her former driver Hakob Manoukian in 2012, claiming that she extorted them.

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony allegedly employed Hakob Manoukian at the time, according to the complaint that TMZ was able to get in 2005. They finally promoted him to JLo’s personal Head of Security and Transportation after they convinced him to shut down his firm at the beginning of 2011.

According to the former employee’s accusations, Jennifer Lopez agreed to pay him an annual wage of $720 with extra earnings of almost $200,000. When JLo started filming What to Expect When You’re Expecting in 2011, things started to go awry when he met the actress’ manager, Benny Medina. The former driver was humiliated by the manager, who once cussed out him, stating, “he could not speak English well enough.”

The situation worsened when Medina persuaded the singer to demote the driver, who later claimed that he had been forced to resign and filed the case as a result. CNN said that the lawsuit purportedly stated that unbearable working conditions, such as working more than 40 hours a week and not being given meal breaks, were what ultimately led to his resignation.

Hakob Manoukian sued Jennifer Lopez, her company New York Kin Productions, and her manager Medina for breach of contract and wrongful termination. The Selena actress countersued her former driver for $20 million, claiming he sought to remain silent in exchange for $2.8 million concerning “disruptive and potentially damaging” information he heard while working as her assistant.

Jennifer allegedly said that her former driver wanted to seize control of her security to satisfy his insatiable appetite for wealth. He blackmailed her to give the information after the singer objected. But the Los Angeles Superior Court dismissed her claims in 2012. In 2013, the Maid in Manhattan actress settled the initial lawsuit against Manoukian for an undisclosed sum.

