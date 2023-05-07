John Cena and Jackie Chan are two of the biggest names in the showbiz industry. While both have a similar background, they were teamed up for a movie named Snafu that was never released. The action movie was wrapped in 2018 but could never see the light of day as it could not reach the theatres. While there was no official reason why the movie has not been released yet, Cena once shared how he got depressed upon losing weight for the role.

Snafu is a Chinese/American co-production and was expected to be a big hit for audiences in both countries, China and USA. After being wrapped in 2018, no trailer or potential release date was revealed. However, following the years, Cena’s acting career has only continued to rise with Fast and Furious 9 and DCU series Peacemaker. Still, almost nothing has been heard of Snafu in that time.

During a conversation with GQ, the WWE star talked about the un-released movie with Jackie Chan and shared how “they could care less about how strong” John Cena was. (Maybe they could not see him anyways) The Peacemaker actor added, “They just wanted me to kick over my head, which was impossible. I went over there to train with him for about three months, and they stretched me like taffy. I immediately lost 20 pounds, which was very difficult for me.”

The wrestler-turned-actor also revealed that he fell into a depression from a physically demanding and mentally draining experience as he had to lose everything that he had built for years. “I even fell into a weird depression because it was like I’m losing everything that I worked on for 30 years!”

While there is no update about Snafu featuring action superstars John Cena and Jackie Chan, it seems like “you can’t see” the movie anytime soon. However, the WWE superstar will be next seen in Fast X, and the film is scheduled to release on 19 May 2023.

