Will The Peacemaker Salman Khan Be Victorious In This Kapil Sharma – Sunil Grover Spat?

After a hiatus of more than a year, the actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return on the television screen with an upcoming comedy show produced by Salman Khan. Actor Sunil Grover, who is also making a comeback on small screen with a show titled Kanpur Wale Khuranas, reportedly shared that Salman asked him to clear his differences with Kapil and suggested of working together.

“Salman sir is producing that show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil’s show) as I am doing a film with Salman sir. This show that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had”, Sunil Grover told PTI.

The actor further added, “ He (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much.”

When asked on collaborating with the ace comedian again, Sunil Said, “Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone’s faces.”

The actor who portrayed the famous characters of Guthhi, Dr.Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, also shared his views on being compared with his contemporary. “We love comparisons. We often love to compare ourselves – be it personally or professionally. But each individual has their own unique quality,” Sunil shared as he feels both the shows aim to bring out laughter and “the more the merrier”.

“There is so much of stress around and such shows only make viewers happy. I wish good luck to both the shows.”

Talking about upcoming show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, the actor added, “There are hundreds of shows that are made every year and only three-four turn out to be hits. The attempt always is to connect with the audience. I took this up as the show has a nice vibe. But there was some nervousness about how it will work and all.”

Sunil Grover after a mid-air spat with Kapil Sharma, is geared with his Kanpur Wale Khuranas, airing from 15th December.