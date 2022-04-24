MUMBAI, India — April 23, 2022 — Prime Video teases yet another hotly anticipated new series with the release of the official trailer for Night Sky, the upcoming science-fiction drama from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, starring Academy Award® winners Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire). The first season will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, May 20.

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin (The Crown).

