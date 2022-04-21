Jada Pinkett Smith returned to her Red Table Talk, and though she said her family is ‘healing’ after the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap controversy, Smith said that they won’t be discussing the topic on the show as of now. It’s almost going to be a month since Oscars 2022 happened.

A night to celebrate cinema turned into a controversy after Will smacked Chris for making a joke about Jada’s hair-loss condition. What many thought was a scripted act turned out to be a candid moment. The attendees and viewers were equally shocked after watching it. That same night, the Pursuit of Happyness actor took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

Since then, Will Smith has been condoned by the Academy and several other celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz and Jim Carrey. Though his award wasn’t taken back, the actor is now banned from attending the future Oscars ceremony for the next 10 years. However, he will still be nominated. Now, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed how her family is doing since the incident.

In the fifth season of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith released a written statement at the beginning of it. In it, she said, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.” “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest,” Will Smith’s wife added.

After the incident occurred, Will took to his social media to issue a public apology to Chris Rock, who still hasn’t spoken about the matter. However, things went further south when Jada reportedly said that she didn’t want Will to slap Rock.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been accused of cheating on Will Smith, was criticised over it. Netizens called her “manipulative” and called her out for “gaslighting.” Read more about that on Koimoi!

