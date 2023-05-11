Zoe Saldana has created a path of her own and is one of the strongest actresses in Hollywood who have been in billion and million-dollar franchises, including Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar. Her screen presence and acting skills are well appreciated by the audience. But did you know that once, after she got uncomfortable with a co-star’s behaviour, she had threatened to punch him? Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read further.

Zoe has a vibrant career with big hits, and along with her acting chops, her professionalism has also played a big part in her career. Her performance in the comedy film Death at Funeral has been widely appreciated.

However, did you know while shooting the film, Zoe Saldana faced a rather uncomfortable situation for her co-star and former X-Men star, James Marsden? Yes, that’s right. As stated in the report, Parade, James’ n*kedness left Zoe Saldana in an awkward position. Talking about the same, in a throwback interview, Zoe Saldana shared, “The funniest thing that Jimmy did wasn’t so funny. He’s supposed to be n*ked on the rooftop and I open the window and go, ‘What are you doing, come back inside?’ He didn’t give me any warning that he had taken off his pants. So I just opened the window and saw a lot more of him than I was expecting, and I’m just trying not to look below his eyes.”

Going further in the conversation, Zoe Saldana revealed how she threatened to punch him for not warning his n*kedness. She said, “Afterwards, I yelled at him, ‘Warn me if you ever do that again or I’m going to punch you.’ And he’s like, ‘But you were such a lady. You never looked down.'”

Zoe had faced something similar for herself as well while filming The Losers, and the actress didn’t shy away from voicing her concerns and having a fight Jeffrey Dean Morgan. She said, “The way that scene was written in the original script, my character was n*ked. I literally told the director, ‘If I am going to do this scene, there is no way I’m going to be n*de because it just isn’t necessary or even believable. So there was a negotiation and I ended up in my bra and panties. I don’t mind using my physical assets as a weapon, but there’s a limit.”

Well, go, Gamora! Zoe Saldana is undoubtedly the right choice to play that role, as she is feisty and honest as her real self as well.

