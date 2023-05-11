Hollywood is more or less like an enigma that has several layers and plot twists. There are several conspiracy theories that revolve around some of the biggest stars of the industry. Ironically, they are aware of it, and most of the time, they do not deny it! A major theory that has been doing rounds for ages now is that Keanu Reeves is immortal. There’s an entire website dedicated to the speculation, and it’s not just to do with how gracefully the stat is ageing. So, how did this conspiracy theory begin? For further details, scroll on!

Keanu is 58 years old and made his debut in the industry with the movie Youngblood in 1986. He’s one of those actors who is loved by almost everyone. But there are several conspiracy theory around him that says that he’s either immortal or a time traveller! As absurd and unbelievable as it all sounds, here’s why a group of people believe in it.

There is a website called Keanuisimmortal, run by Davide. During his conversation with Vulture in 2020, he shared why so many people believed in the conspiracy theory of John Wick star Keanu Reeves being immortal. For starters, back in almost 2010, Reddit shared a thread where it was mentioned that the actor looked pretty similar to the French actor Paul Mounet, who died in 1922, but apparently, his body was never found. As per Davide, In 2010, someone edited his Wikipedia page so that it read, “He currently acts under the pseudonym of Keanu Reeves. The source of his eternal youth is not known.”

Another interesting theory suggests that Charlemagne or Charles the Great (747AD – 814 AD), a member of the Carolingian dynasty, has an uncanny resemblance to Keanu Reeves. Also, just like Mounet, Charlemagne’s death was also quite suspicious. As per Davide, “He crowned his son just before dying (just like he knew he was going to “die”) and secondly, his burial was rushed during cold weather, this is a clear hint that they needed to bury a body to not raise any suspicion.”

Take A Look At The Picture Going Viral On Social Media Since Years:

To make things more complicated and interesting, Keanu once appeared on the Jimmy Fallon talk show and said that he was aware of the theory and the website. But, he neither denied nor accepted the claims.

Ironically, Keanu’s movie choices include Bill & Ted, Bram Stroker’s Dracula, and Matrix, which are based on cosmic powers, time travel and high-intensity science fiction. Also, the actor has always sounded wiser than his age, which makes the conspiracy theory believers assume that he is actually more than his current biological age.

Let us know what you think of the theory and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

