Kylie Jenner and her Kardashian clan have been slammed on many occasions for setting unrealistic body standards and the same happened when the former recently posted a video of hers on Instagram. In the latest clip, Kylie was seen trying to fit into a tiny corset as many people from her team assist her. Social media users soon thronged to the comments section asking if she could breathe in it.

Kylie Jenner has earlier faced the heat for going under the knife and has also been brutally attacked on social media for the rise of lip fillers, cosmetic surgeries and fad diets. Read on for more.

In her latest Instagram post, Kylie Jenner can be seen getting ready for the MET Gala after-party. The make-up mogul opted for a black and white strapless Jean Paul Gaultier gown for the after-party. In the video, Kylie’s waist looks unnaturally slim and very close to the dramatic hourglass shape. The camera in the clip at one point focuses on the back of Kylie Jenner as her team tries to fit her in a very tiny corset. A few others assist her with hair and make-up. Kylie Jenner completed her look with a pair of stunning leather gloves.

Check out the post here:

Social media users did not waste any time in taking a dig at Kylie Jenner. One of the users stated, “So much for thinking about the beauty standards they set SMH.” One posted, “If it takes 8 people to get it on, it probably doesn’t fit.”

One user shared, “Soooo, wondering what is to be said about the beauty standards your family have and display.” Another quipped, “Her internal organs be playing tetris in there.”

The next one asked, “Can you breathe??” as another concluded, “I feel bad for our girls in society what they think they should live up to.”

Kylie Jenner recently claimed that she only had one cosmetic procedure while taking a dig at trolls claiming she went under the knife multiple times. Kylie added that she was not happy with her lips and had a small insecurity otherwise she was a very confident person.

