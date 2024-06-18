Chicago Fire Season 13: New Cast At Firehouse 51 Revealed

NBC’s drama Chicago Fire Season 13 has recently revealed it will adopt a different dynamic by introducing a new leader. According to a new report from Deadline, the upcoming Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire will introduce a new chief, contrary to the expectations built up in the previous season’s finale.

As Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) departed the team with the Season 12 finale, NBC and Wolf Entertainment are changing the dynamics of their plans and bringing a brand-new character, Dom Pascal, tentatively at 51. He began his career with the Chicago Fire Department but spent the last decade as a chief in Sunny Miami. He is “described as a cheerful person who works well under pressure and whose leadership style differs from Boden’s. He and his wife are estranged.” Casting for regular roles in the series is still underway.

The Firehouse has recently undergone significant changes, with Walker most recently departing as a series regular but may return in a recurring role. Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in the episode Never Say Goodbye, leaving the door open for a potential return. Earlier, fans bid farewell to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) as she married Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved to Portland with their daughter. Additionally, Alberto Rosende left the show in the Season 12 premiere episode.

The newcomers to the show include Rome Flynn, Jocelyn Hudon, and Michael Bradway. Bradway’s character must pick up a juicy storyline when Season 13 arrives. In the last season’s finale, it was revealed that his character, Jack Damon, is the brother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and this twist sets up a compelling storyline for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Hudson’s character, Lizzy Novak, a free-spirited paramedic, starts to find her footing with the team alongside Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

Additionally, Flynn’s sudden departure from the show after six episodes shocked fans, but he has already been cast in the fourth season of the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem.

Chicago Fire will return to NBC this fall.

