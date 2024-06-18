Get ready to witness some exciting additions to School Spirits. The teen drama has cast four new actors to play prominent roles in its second season. The news comes as the new season of the Paramount+ series has begun filming, over a year after the first season’s conclusion.

School Spirits follows a teen girl named Maddie in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin. As Maddie finds herself in the afterlife at a high school, she encounters other dead students there and tries to solve the mystery of her own disappearance.

Four New Actors Have Joined the Cast of School Spirits Season 2

The new cast members in School Spirits Season 2 include Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot as Yuri, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, and Cihang Ma as Quinn. Zack is known for his roles as Rafael Garcia in Prime Video’s The Wilds and Kyler in Apple TV+’s The Afterparty. Elliot has previously been seen on the big screen in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Thinning. His television credits include episodic roles in Grey’s Anatomy and The Mentalist.

Coming to Gabor, the actress shot to fame with her performance as Kelly Keefe in Shameless. She has also appeared in shows like Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy. On the other hand, Cihang Ma is a Chinese-Canadian actor who played Michelle in the Peacock series Departure and appeared in minor roles in Gen V and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

School Spirits’ Main Cast will be Reprising their Roles in Season 2

Apart from the addition of new actors, School Spirits Season 2 will feature the main cast members reprising their roles. These include Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire.

Additionally, Josh Zuckerman, who plays Mr. Martin, has been promoted to series regular in the upcoming season. The rest of the cast includes Maria Dizzia as Maddie’s mom, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, and Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter. The premiere date of School Spirits Season 2 has not been announced yet.

Must Read: How Many Episodes Are There In House Of The Dragon Season 2? Release Schedule Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News