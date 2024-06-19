Nicolas Cage’s upcoming horror thriller film Longlegs is generating quite a buzz for its eerie and mysterious vibe. Cage stars in the film in a never-seen-before avatar as a menacing serial killer with an occult connection, who is on the run from the FBI.

As Lee Harker, a new FBI agent, carries on the investigation, sinister evidence is uncovered and the investigator finds a personal link to the serial killer. Here is everything you should know about Longlegs, one of the most anticipated horror flicks of the year.

Longlegs Release Date and Trailer

Longlegs is all set to be released theatrically on Friday, July 12, 2024. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes, so get ready to be spooked for a decent amount of time. Longlegs is distributed by Neon in North America and Black Bear International in international territories. The streaming release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

After launching multiple teasers, Neon released the official trailer for the film in May this year. The footage shows Lee Harker trying to solve the mystery of a serial killer who makes references to the occult, including Dante’s Nine Circles of Hell. The intriguing story, coupled with scary visuals and sounds, promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Watch the trailer here:

What is Longlegs About?

Longlegs revolves around FBI Agent Lee Harker, a talented newcomer, who is tasked with investigating a cold case involving an elusive serial killer. As the investigation unfolds, revealing ties to the occult, Harker uncovers a personal link to the ruthless murderer. Now, Harker must act swiftly to prevent the killer from taking another innocent life. The official logline of the film by Neon reads, “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

Who Stars in Longlegs?

Nicolas Cage plays the titular role of the serial killer in Longlegs, while Maika Monroe stars as Lee Harker. The film also stars Alicia Witt as Lee’s mother, Ruth Harker, Kiernan Shipka as Longlegs’ only survivor, Carrie Anne Camer, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Dakota Daulby as Agent Fisk, and Lauren Acala as young Lee Harker.

The rest of the cast includes Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, and Charles Jarman. The film is directed by Osgood “Oz” Perkins, who is known for his horror films like Gretel & Hansel, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

