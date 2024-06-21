It was an excellent second week for Munjya as just a little under 35 crores more came in the second week. The first week’s film collections totaled 36.60 crores, a negligible fall. This was made possible by a very good second weekend and then super stable collections right through the weekdays when the numbers never ever went below the 3 crores mark. Even if 2 crores or more had come in then it would have been great for the film and here the collections are in 3 crores range.

With 3 crores more coming on Thursday, the film has now built a case for itself to aim for 10 crores in the third weekend. That’s always a tough task, even for a mid-budget film, and here, Munjya is a low-budget offering, and to get over 10 crores even in the third weekend would indeed be something. However, that’s something pretty much on the cards, and that too when Chandu Champion is still there, and Ishq Vishk Rebound is also releasing today.

The film has now crossed the 70 crores barrier and currently stands at 71 crores. Tomorrow morning, it will cross the 75 crore mark, and its journey towards the 100 Crore Club will begin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

