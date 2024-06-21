Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal

Director: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari

What’s Good: Sonu Nigam’s Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar

What’s Bad: There’s hardly any ‘ishq vishk’ in the story

Loo Break: It’s a short movie, won’t matter

Watch or Not?: Only if you want to see a meaningless love story

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 106 Minutes

User Rating:

Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Sanya (Pashmina Roshan), and Sahir (Jibraan Khan) have been best friends since childhood. Sanya and Sahir are a couple, but they break up due to major differences. Simultaneously, Raghav and his girlfriend Riya (Naila Grrewal) also break up. One day, Sanya and Raghav kiss, and their rebound “love story” begins.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: Script Analysis

On paper, the idea of a rebound love story between two best friends who betray their third friend sounds exciting. It leaves you curious about how the love story will progress and how the friendship will be affected. Unfortunately, that’s where the central premise begins and ends. Everything else in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is a mismatch of ideas that fail to land effectively.

The movie aims to focus on Gen Z and their confusion about love and rebounds. However, nothing in the film feels genuinely Gen Z. Moreover, there is no real love between any of the characters. Everything happens so fast that we never get a moment to connect with anyone. Neither the breakup scenes affect us nor the onset of the rebound relationship between Raghav and Sanya. It feels like the actors are just going through the motions because they’re instructed to do so.

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ terribly misses the rom-com charm that the original ‘Ishq Vishk’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaz Treasurywala, had. Even the 2003 movie had its flaws, but at least it was enjoyable, and the characters were interesting enough to leave us curious about who would end up with whom. Watching the 2024 version feels like watching Netflix’s ‘Mismatched’ episode on the big screen, and not a good one. The film lacks conviction in crafting a solid love story and presenting compelling characters.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: Star Performance

Rohit Saraf’s Raghav feels like an extension of his character Rishi Shekhawat from ‘Mismatched’. While he is a good actor and performs well, the script doesn’t allow him to showcase his full potential. There’s no strong emotion for Rohit’s Raghav to convey. Even the scene where he loses his cool on his friends fails to leave an impact. The constant breaking of the fourth wall isn’t enjoyable either.

Pashmina Roshan plays Sanya, a hot-headed girl with daddy issues (as the film itself says). Her daddy issues don’t feel real, nor do her feelings for any of the guys. The script is so weak that Pashmina struggles to make Sanya look like a real person or even likeable. Jibraan Khan seems like someone who could have brought some depth to the story. The actor gives a satisfactory performance in the few scenes he has. Naila Grrewal’s talent is wasted in the movie. Influencer Kusha Kapila has more scenes than her, even though her character is pointless!

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: Direction, Music

Nipun Dharmadhikari had a fun idea in mind, but he failed to execute it convincingly. In the last 30 minutes, the plot goes haywire. The movie is titled ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, but the absence of sweet young love and the rebound factor is evident. It’s not enjoyable.

One bright spot is Sonu Nigam’s song ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’, which brings a big smile to your face. Adapted from the 2003 film, it is a delightful moment.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: The Last Word

In conclusion, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ had the potential to be an intriguing exploration of friendships and love in the context of modern relationships. However, it falls short due to its weak script, lack of genuine character development, and poor execution. It’s a missed opportunity to create a memorable rom-com for the Gen Z audience.

One and a half stars!

Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer

Ishq Vishk Rebound released on 21 June, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Must Read: Kota Factory Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Jeetu Bhaiya Finally Finds His ‘Jeevan Ka Satya’ [& Pooja Didi] Adulting In Barely Minimum Amount But Not Without Flaws!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News