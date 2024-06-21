Chandu Champion had yet another day of over 3 crores as 3.01 crores came on Thursday. It was the last working day of the week and if one compares it with the first day numbers of 5.40 crores then it’s good that the drop hasn’t been huge and instead the collections have been steady.

That said, it would have been an altogether different scenario had the opening been in 8-9 crores zone and the weekday collections over 5 crores on a daily basis. That would have set up the film well for a lifetime of over 100 crores which would have augured well with the budget as well as the merits. On the flip side, when a film opens at 5.40 crores then there is always a risk of Thursday dropping to 2-2.50 crores and when something like that happens then it’s a point of no return. In the case of Chandu Champion, it has been a middle path, which indicates some sort of a fight.

All of that would pay off if the second Friday turns out to be ultra steady and then there is wonderful growth all over again for the rest of the weekend, as was the case in the first weekend when Sunday was more than double of Friday. So far, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has collected 40.13 crores, and the makers will be having 70 crores as the next big milestone. To achieve that target, at the bare minimum 10-12 crores more need to come over the second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

