Director Durai Senthil Kumar’s action thriller Garudan continues to impress at the box office, crossing the 57 crore mark worldwide in its third week. The film, starring Soori Muthuchamy, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has shown steady collections despite facing competition from new release – Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja.

Garudan’s Week 3 Performance Holds Strong:

Garudan’s third week saw a slight dip in collections compared to its strong second week. However, the film maintained a consistent presence at the box office. Day 15 saw a collection of 0.7 crore, followed by a slight increase on Day 16 (1 crore). The weekend remained positive with 1.2 crore on Day 17. Weekday collections dipped slightly, with Day 18 seeing 0.65 crore, Day 19 at 0.3 crore, and Day 20 at 0.25 crore (early estimates).

Despite the dip in weekday collections, Garudan has managed to rack up a total collection of over 40.64 crore in India. Considering its reported budget of 20 crore, the film has already turned a profit of over 20.64 crore, boasting a healthy return on investment (ROI) of over 103.2%.

Garudan has also found success overseas, grossing an estimated 9.5 crore. This brings the film’s total worldwide collection to a remarkable 57.49 crore in just three weeks.

A quick look at the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024 (worldwide):

Aranmanai 4: 92.50 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudan: 57.49 crore* Maharaja: 53.81 crore* Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 25.92 crore Siren: 20.13 crore Rathnam: 18.08 crore Romeo: 9.91 crore

With its strong performance and positive word-of-mouth, Garudan is expected to continue its run but on a slower pace at the box office. The film will be eventually be dethroned by Maharaja, who will take over its current position in the above list. Regardless, the film’s ability to maintain audience interest despite new releases is a testament to its engaging story and powerful performances.

