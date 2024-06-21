Sudheer Babu’s action film Harom Hara – The Revolt has failed to meet box office expectations despite initial positive word-of-mouth. The film, directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, opened to a lukewarm 1.05 crore on its first day and witnessed a steady decline in collections throughout the week. Read further to know more!

Harom Hara Had A Decent Start, Disappointing Drop:

Harom Hara garnered some positive buzz upon release, with reviews praising its mass-appeal content. However, the film’s performance failed to translate that buzz into ticket sales. While the first three days saw collections remain relatively stable, a significant drop began on Monday, with weekdays falling well below expectations. Despite being a partial holiday due to Bakri Eid, the movie’s collections showed no improvement; instead, they declined.

Though the film managed to hold on to its numbers, collecting 1 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, the takings dropped significantly from Monday onwards. By Thursday, the film’s collections had dipped to an estimated 0.4 crore. This downward trend is reflected in the day-wise figures: 1.05 crore (Fri), 1 crore (Sat), 1 crore (Sun), 0.65 crore (Mon), 0.55 crore (Tues), 0.47 crore (Wed), 0.4 crore (Thurs). With a total collection of only 5.12 crore for the week, the film’s performance suggests it will struggle to recover its production costs.

With a reported budget of 12 crore, Harom Hara needs a strong box office showing to turn a profit. Given the momentum, it seems impossible for the film to recover its cost from the theatrical run and break even. Furthermore, distributors and producers have remained tight-lipped regarding occupancy rates, further indicating the film’s struggles.

The arrival of Vijay Sethupati’s Maharaja in theatres further hampered Harom Hara’s performance. Additionally, the film’s post-release promotions reportedly came to an abrupt halt, hindering its reach and audience awareness.

With its underwhelming box office performance, Harom Hara appears unlikely to achieve Plus status. This comes as a disappointment for Sudheer Babu, who reportedly believed the film had blockbuster potential. While some speculate a bigger star might have yielded a different outcome, the current reality is that Sudheer Babu’s box office pull seems to have diminished, impacting Harom Hara’s long-term run.

