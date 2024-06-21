The countdown is in the final stage, and we’re now just 6 days away from the grand release of Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, a pre-release event of the film was held in Mumbai, which is making headlines and creating buzz. Other than India, the magnum opus is also enjoying good buzz around itself in the overseas market, especially in North America (USA and Canada). Here’s how it is performing in advance booking at the box office!

The Baahubali franchise has helped Prabhas in creating his pull among the overseas audience, and all thanks to the Indian diaspora living outside the country, his films have opened really well in the past. His previous release, Salaar, too, enjoyed superb start in the overseas market. Now, his upcoming sci-fi dystopian biggie is expected to open even bigger.

In the latest update, as per Venky Box Office, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed $1.95 million through advance booking for premieres at the North American box office. The mark of $2 million will be comfortably crossed today. Speaking about the USA alone, the film has raked in $1.78 million in 3423 shows at 932 locations. It has sold almost 58,000 tickets for premieres, with still 6 days to go.

At the same time, SS Rajamouli’s RRR had raked in $1.77 million through advance booking for premieres in the USA from 4181 shows at 981 locations. It had sold over 61,000 tickets.

As we can see, RRR was ahead of Kalki 2898 AD at the same time in terms of ticket count, but here, the higher count of IMAX shows is making a difference for the Prabhas starrer.

Meanwhile, Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release on 27th June 2024. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office, Budget & Returns: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Crosses 50 Crores Globally, Emerges As A Clean Success With Over 90% Returns In The First Week Itself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News