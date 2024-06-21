Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 in Tollywood and it’s been generating a lot of excitement with its star-studded cast. Reports suggest that two prominent Tollywood actors Nani and Vijay Devarakonda are set to play key roles in the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film promises to be a futuristic epic movie with an unique and engaging storyline.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Nag Ashwin is reuniting with Nani and Vijay Devarakonda. In Nag Ashwin’s first film Yevade Subramanyam, Nani’s strong performance and Vijay’s portrayal of his friend Rishi were highly praised by fans and critics alike. This film was a significant milestone in their careers. Now, after nine years fans are excited to see this powerful duo back on screen.

It’s rumored that in Kalki 2898 AD, Nani will portray Krishna and Vijay Devarakonda will play Arjuna in brief cameo roles. These characters, rooted in the Mahabharata are crucial to the movie’s plot which spans from the Dwapara Yuga to the Kali Yuga. The trailer has sparked numerous speculations and fan theories. Some initially thought Prabhas would play Bhairava and Vijay Devarakonda would be Kalki but those rumors have been debunked. The true identity of Kalki remains a mystery, adding to the excitement.

More About Kalki 2898 AD

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi and Swapna Cinemas. There is speculation that many actors who have previously worked with these production houses might make appearances in the film.

With the release date set for June 27, fans are eagerly awaiting the movie’s promotional events to ramp up. There’s already significant hype surrounding Kalki 2898 AD but fans are hoping for more promotional events and programs to further elevate the excitement.

Must Read: Kotha Bangaru Lokam Hero, Varun Sandesh, Promises A Fresh Thrill With Nindha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News