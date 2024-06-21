Lakshmi Manchu, well-known for her roles in films like Monster and Maranthen Mannithen, recently revealed that her own family was a major obstacle in her acting career. In an interview, she shared that her father, Mohan Babu did not support her decision to become an actor.

Lakshmi discussed her experiences and struggles with patriarchy during the interview. When asked about the challenges she faced while moving from Hyderabad to Mumbai for better opportunities, she revealed that her family was the main barrier. She said, “My family was the only roadblock. They didn’t let me move for the longest time. We are very close-knit. They would ask, ‘Why be a small fish in a big pond?’ They had their concerns. I used to stay at my best friend Rakulpreet’s house who kept encouraging me to move to Mumbai.”

Manchu Lakshmi, the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu and sister of Vishnu Manchu pointed out that in the South Indian film industry men are generally uncomfortable with actresses who are related to male actors either as sisters or daughters. This prejudice made it difficult for her to get roles.

Additionally she recalled a conversation with actor Rana Daggubati that motivated her to seek better opportunities in Mumbai. Lakshmi believes she faced more challenges because she is a woman unlike her brother who had easier access to opportunities. She stated that patriarchy is a widespread issue not only confined to the South Indian film industry but prevalent across the country.

Manchu Lakshmi’s Professional Front

On the professional front, Lakshmi was last seen in Monster, starring Mohanlal. This film marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. She moved to Mumbai last year seeking better opportunities to expand her career.

Must Read: Happy Days Fame Varun Sandesh On Navigating Career Ups And Downs Ahead Of Nindha Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News