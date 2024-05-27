Yakshini: Manchu Lakshmi To Play A Unique Role In Disney+ Hotstar's Telugu New Series

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a Telugu web series titled Yakshini. According to the makers, Manchu Lakshmi will play a unique role that is crazy and has shades of negative.

The first look poster of Yakshini was recently unveiled. It showcases Tamil actress Vedhika in the lead role in the series. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, who are famous for Baahubali, are producing this series.

It has been a considerable amount of time since Lakshmi Manchu was seen on screen, and her comeback with Yakshini is definitely garnering a lot of expectations. Teja Marini is directing the multilingual series.

The series is set against ancient lore and modern-day romance. It tells the story of Krishna, a hopeless person longing for true love, and Maya, a Yakshini bound to earth by an ancient curse. Maya’s quest to save her clan by eliminating a hundred men intertwines fatefully with Krishna’s life. Their journey together is fraught with challenges that test their beliefs and alter their destinies.

Yakshini will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 14. Yakshini marks the third collaboration between Disney+ Hotstar and Arka Media Works, following the success of Parampara 1 and Parampara 2.

Apart from Yakshini, Manchu Lakshmi is also gearing up for her latest film, Adiparvam, directed by Sanjeev Megoti,

Yakshini Trailer:

Adiparvam is a fictionalized account woven around a real-life incident that occurred near a goddess temple in the Telugu states eight hundred years ago. The story explores the unwavering faith of a devotee and the intervention of a righteous ruler who protects them from evil forces. The makers have yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, her brother, Manchu Manoj and father, Manchu Mohan Babu, walked the Red carpet at the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival 2024 and launched the first look of their prestigious film, “Bhakta Kanappa.”

