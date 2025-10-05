Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, and others, has amassed a decent sum so far at the Indian box office. After a strong start, the film was expected to make big earnings, but unfortunately, it didn’t cover the expected distance. The good thing is that it has already emerged as a success story with decent returns. However, it won’t be able to secure a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

Teja Sajja returned to the big screen after the grand success of HanuMan, so expectations from his latest release were sky high. His latest fantasy action adventure film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it saw favorable word-of-mouth. However, the urgency was missing among the viewers, which was seen during HanuMan. After the first week, the interest level among the audience dropped significantly.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Coming to the latest update, Mirai has earned 93.28 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 110.07 crores. From here, reaching the 100 crore net milestone is difficult. Let’s see if the film gets there amid the strong run of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 65.1 crores

Week 2 – 19.4 crores

Week 3 – 7.5 crores

Day 22 – 65 lakh

Day 23 – 63 lakh

Total – 93.28 crores

Mirai to miss the hit verdict

Mirai was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 93.28 so far, thus enjoying a return on investment of 33.28 crores. Calculated further, it equals 55.46% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict. To secure a hit verdict, the film must achieve 100% returns, which is possible if it earns 120 crore net. Since 120 crores is out of reach now, it won’t be able to secure a hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crores

India net collection – 93.28 crores

ROI – 33.28 crores

ROI% – 55.46%

Verdict – Plus

