Deepika Padukone is away from the films, but to be honest, we’re more than happy! She’s all set to welcome the most beautiful phase of her life: motherhood. But clearly, she isn’t your regular mumma, sitting in the pajamas and resting at home. Instead, she chooses to shell out some pregnancy fashion goals, and you must be ready for the notes! Scroll below for all the details.

It looks like Deepika is dealing with major pregnancy cravings. She was recently spotted on multiple dinner outings. First with her family and later with her husband, Ranveer Singh. And one cannot help but notice the glow on her face. The baby will pop out in September 2024, so it looks like we have ample time to create a Pinterest board filled with her impeccable fashion choices.

Today marks a special day because Deepika Padukone, along with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and others, is currently at a grand event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai. She shared details of her gorgeous black ensemble on Instagram, along with the first-ever picture of her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone donned a black halter-neck body-hugging dress for the Kalki 2898 AD event. She paired it up with matching black heels. DP went minimal with her jewelry, donning a couple of bracelets in her right hand, tiny hoop earrings, and bands on her middle fingers.

She pulled her hair in a sleek ponytail and looked bewitching as she flaunted her biggest smile. The second picture featured a blurred close-up of her baby bump. The caption read, “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!”

Trust Deepika Padukone to leave us mesmerized with her fashion choices any time and every time! The black dress is chic yet simple, and the styling clearly makes all the difference. Fashionistas, take notes already!

Here’s a look at Deepika Padukone nailing pregnancy fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, DP’s upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, will be released on June 27, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion pieces!

Must Read: Disha Patani’s Barbie Core x Disney Princess Inspired Look In A Pink Shimmery Body-Hugging Dress Has Left Our Heads Reeling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News