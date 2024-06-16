Fashion for celebrities is crucial as they are always under media surveillance, and people judge how they present themselves. However, they also look for inspiration and ideas to style themselves. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner, and her social media posts scream aesthetic. She recently channeled her inner Barbie; we cannot keep calm like her fans! Scroll below to get a glimpse of her look!

Disha’s pictures from the Ambanis pre-wedding aboard the cruise were ravishing; the Yodha actress flaunted her perfectly curvy body, captivating her 61.3 million family followers. Patani rose to prominence after her appearance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Disha has been a prominent face in the film industry and has also been working in the South Industry, spreading her wings across regional borders. She was also a part of the Chinese movie Kung Fu Yoga starring the legendary Jackie Chan.

Recently, Disha Patani posted pictures on her Instagram handle in a Barbie-colored one-piece, making our heads reel. Her beauty dripped from every angle, and the entire look was simply breathtaking. The Yodha star sported a shimmery and glamorous strapless gown with floral detailing on the chest of this gorgeous outfit. Underneath the floral detailing lay a narrow line of sheer material, adding a break in the sparkling dress.

The pink-colored body-hugging dress featured a broad neckline flaunting her voluptuous bust and scintillating slit at the behind. Her makeup gave Disha Patani a very Disney princess vibe. To highlight her gorgeous attire, Disha went for a muted makeup look. For the eyes, she opted for soft brown shades and lots of mascara, along with a defined set of eyebrows.

The actress is known for her dedication to leading a fit life, and the results showed in her glowy skin. Disha wore a sheer foundation with a dewy finish and some pink blush on the cheeks. The Yodha actress completed her look with a nude pink-colored shade as the lipstick.

Disha Patani accessorized her captivating look with a pair of chunky studs with matching stones as her dress. Her long brunette hair was open as the cascading curls fell on her flawless self. It has received countless likes and comments from her fans and well-wishers, including her close friend Mouni Roy.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s trailer was released a few days ago, and the movie will hit the screens on June 27.

