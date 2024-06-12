Over the past few weeks, Ananya Panday has been serving major fashion goals. After her Barbie core-inspired look, she dabbed onto the dark side in a black ensemble. The gorgeous daughter of actor Chunky Panday is making a name for herself in the industry and is growing as an actor with each project. Keep scrolling for more.

Ananya made her feature film debut with 2019’s Student of the Year 2, and she has been in the industry for around half a decade. Panday has done comedy movies like Dream Girl 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside dramas like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. On the personal front, she was allegedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, but the couple has reportedly parted ways.

On Wednesday, June 12, Ananya Panday once again captivated the netizens with her latest look in a black ensemble. Ananya sported a strapless column gown in black with dual fabric. The upper half of the attire was a lacy corset that showed skin around the waist.

The vintage-styled corset was paired with a long silk skirt that went to the floor. The outfit perfectly clung to Ananya Panday’s curves, and she looked like a divine beauty. Her makeup and jewelry were also on point and elevated the entire look. For accessories, the Student of the Year 2 star opted for diamond earrings and a chunky ring, keeping the neck area clutter-free.

Ananya Panday opted for a sheer foundation base and peachy blush on the cheeks. For the eyes, she wore cat’s eye-styled liner and loads of mascara for long and lavish lashes. She completed the makeup with creamy, nude brown lipstick. Her hair was kept open and styled in soft curls. Hairstylist Aanchal A. Morwani posted the video of Ananya on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal A Morwani | Hairstylist (@hot.hair.balloon)

Ananya Panday posted stills of her from the shoot on her Instagram handle and captioned it “la dolce vita.” Take a closer look at Ananya’s makeup and hair here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, streaming on Netflix.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond In Manish Malhotra’s Ruby Choker & Her Piping Red Hot Look Is Making Us Go Weak In The Knee!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News