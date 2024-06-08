American actress Sydney Sweeney is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood in the current times. She is also among a lot of young actors and actresses who could be the next A-listers. However, her journey is not as she is often objectified, which can take a toll on someone’s mind, but Sydney handles things pretty well and wears her confidence boldly. Today, we have brought you a throwback picture of the Anyone But You star in a sultry yet edgy outfit. Keep scrolling for more.

Sweeney gained recognition with The Handmaid’s Tale and grew further with Euphoria and The White Lotus. Her film Anyone But You was released in 2023 and became a commercial success. She was paired opposite the Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. This year, Sydney made her superhero movie debut with Sony-Marvel’s Madame Web, led by Dakota Johnson.

Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly a gorgeous young woman who is confident about her body and carries it well. The throwback picture we have discovered today is reportedly from 2022 and has been posted by cinesthetic on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]. The Anyone But You actress wore a white full-sleeved blouse with plunging low-cut neckline. She paired the top with beige cargo pants as she flaunted her washboard abs.

Sydney Sweeney’s style was very hip, and she accessorized it adequately. The Euphoria actress opted for a layered necklace to accessorize her look. For footwear, she went for white sketchers. Sydney wore nude makeup to accompany her light-colored outfit.

The Anyone But You star wore matte foundation base champagne colored eye shadow on the lids and peachy blush on the cheeks. She completed her makeup with n*de lipstick, and her medium-length hair sported beach waves as they cascaded on her shoulders. She steps out of the car in a swag in the photographs.

Check them out yourselves here:

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the horror film Immaculate. For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

