Tom Cruise is a megastar who has given several blockbuster movies. His movie Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Glen Powell and Miles Teller, became a massive success at the box office. Tom has often appeared as a gentleman in the interviews, and one does not picture him as a prankster, but Glen has a different opinion and an amusing story to back it. Scroll below for more.

For the uninitiated, Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Powell gained much fame and recognition after appearing in this 2022 blockbuster. His romcom Anyone But You, opposite Sydney Sweeney, was a surprise hit at the box office last year.

Glen Powell played the role of Lieutenant Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick. The Anyone But You star recently sat for an elaborate interview with the British GQ for their latest cover story. He recalled the filming of Top Gun 2 alongside Tom Cruise and shared an incident when they were flying over the Pinewood Studios in London. It was during the movie’s reshoots.

Glen Powell revealed that Tom Cruise had pretended to lose control of the chopper. He recalled, “Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London.” Although he was scared to death, the actor continued to make jokes and told Tom, “Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?” After that, Glen revealed that Tom might have thought that the prank was too much for him, so he had another surprise for the Hit Man star, which was much to his liking.

It was a mystery screening in an LA theatre. Glen Powell explained it was a six-hour private screening of a ‘film school’ by Tom Cruise. The screening involved the basics of camera work and lessons on how to fly a plane! Powell added, “It was like he put together this entire flight school. So he would literally go, ‘Ok, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.'”

On the professional front, Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission Impossible 8 in London. Meanwhile, Glen Powell was last seen in Anyone But You, streaming on Netflix along with Top Gun: Maverick.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disney May Have Abandoned Johnny Depp But This Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Defended Him Against Amber Heard’s Allegations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News