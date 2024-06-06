Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress and model who made the country proud after winning the Miss World 2017 title. As a pageant winner, Manushi has an exceptional sense of fashion, and recent photos prove that. Scroll below to take a look.

She is the true definition of beauty with brains, as the actress cracked the All India Pre-Medical Test on her first attempt and pursued an MBBS at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. Manushi is also a trained dancer. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress the audience and left a mark at the box office. The former Miss World has a wide social media presence. She often posts photographs on her Instagram, keeping her family of 6.5 million followers updated.

On Thursday, Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from the Italian Riviera, seemingly from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. She sported two different looks: one in a backless gown and another in a seemingly flirty little skirt. Both attires were red, and she looked divine in them.

Manushi Chhillar in a Red Satin Gown-

In the first few pictures, Manushi is wearing a blood-red satin gown with noodle straps and crisscross detailing at the back. The backless gown fell perfectly on her lean curves and had a plunging neckline, making it even more sultry.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress accessorized her look with a dainty neckpiece and bangles. For makeup, Manushi spotted a dewey foundation base with heavy mascara on the eyes and flushed red cheeks. The actress completed her look with a bold red lipstick and kept her hair open, flaunting some gorgeous curls.

Manushi Chhillar in Red & White Ensemble-

The day look was a velvety red and white ensemble, and Manushi looked ravishing in this look as well. Chhillar wore a red blazer and matching shorts or skirt with a white shirt underneath. She wore a matte foundation base and had red cheeks. The actress once again went for bold red lips to complete the makeup.

Manushi Chhillar wore diamond studs as accessories, carried a black purse, and wore matching sunglasses. She looked radiant and flashed that million-dollar smile.

Check out the pictures here:

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar played Captain Misha in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She is reportedly filming Tehran now.

