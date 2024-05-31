Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash is becoming as grand as the previous one, which was held in Jamnagar. The latest report reveals that Katy Perry will rock the party soon. Earlier, Rihanna came to India and performed at the Ambanis’ pre-wedding gala. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Anant and Radhika got engaged in January last year in Mumbai. Their wedding is set to take place in July. The first pre-wedding took place earlier this year. It lasted three days and included several renowned personalities from India and other parts of the world. Eminent personalities such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Rihanna were invited to the grand gala.

This time, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and the Ambanis are on a fancy masquerade ball-themed gala, taking their guests on a cruise from Italy to France. According to The Sun UK via Hindustan Times, Katy Perry is set to perform at their party, La Vite E Un Viaggio, meaning, “life is a journey.” As per the report, Katy will join the party and perform for the couple and the guests on Friday as it reaches Cannes in the south of France.

The source revealed, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40 million [$50.8 million] estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment.” As per the report, Katy is being paid millions, although the figures have not yet been disclosed.

The insider revealed further arrangements at the gala at Cannes for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party after Katy Perry’s serenade. They added, ” Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it.”

According to the report, the Backstreet Boys also performed for the guests at the second pre-wedding bash, as a video from the cruise was posted by a Reddit user. It showed Nick Carter, Howie, Dorough, Brian, Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson performing I Wanna Be With You, all dressed in white.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, 2024.

