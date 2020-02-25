Ivanka Trump’s All-White Handwoven Sherwani Can Be Your Next Outfit For Meeting

The President of the United States, Donald Trump along with his wife and First Lady Of The United States, Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump are here. They landed yesterday and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi received him in Ahmedabad and had a huge rally organised for him called “Namastey Trump”.

She made her first appearance in a powder blue and red floral dress by Proenza Schoulder midi dress that she repeated from her Argentina visit in September 2019. Later she wore Anita Dongre’s white handwoven sherwani and looked ethereal.

Talking about her dress, designer Anita said, “Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic – We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black.”

Anita has earlier dressed foreign dignitaries like Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, The First Lady of Canada, Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady of the United States.

We can’t wait to see Ivanka wearing more Indian designers and nailing it like a pro.

