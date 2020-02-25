Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Is Erica Fernandez OUT Of Ekta Kapoor’s Show After A Shocking Twist?

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently the most watch daily soap. The TV czarina recreated the onscreen magic of the most loved pair of the 90s, Prerna and Anurag Basu with Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthan in lead roles in the reprised version of the show. Now, in what might be the most shocking twist in the history of Indian Television, Ekta Kapoor has confirmed to the news of Prerna being killed by Anurag.

For those who have joined in late, it was only recently that Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she dreamt of Prerna being killed by none other than Anurag. Fatima had taken to her social media handle and shared an image of the lead cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and captioned it as, “…. I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though.”

Now confirming Fatima’s dream, Ekta has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, this will happen. Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.”

Well, this certainly will come as a shocker to all Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans who have equated true love with Anurag and Prerna’s love story. Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot to Ekta’s original super hit 2001 daily soap drama with the same name. The original soap featured Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezzanne Khan as Anurag with Ronit Roy playing the dapper villain Mr. Bajaj.

It was Kasauti Zindagi Ki that gave the Indian television its most iconic vamp in the form of Komolika that was played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!