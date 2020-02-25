Punnagai Mannan: Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Rekha Opens Up About The ‘Unexpected’ Kissing Scene

It was in November 1986 when filmmaker K Balachander’s Tamil romantic drama Punnagai Mannan starring Kamal Haasan in lead had released. The film which had ‘Ulaganayagan’ opposite Rekha in lead was back then was well received and was declared as a hit.

The latest news regarding Punnagai Mannan that has been doing rounds, following a statement by Rekha is about an unexpected kiss that she got from Kamal Haasan during the shoot of the film.

Rekha in one of her interviews with thenewsminute.com had mentioned that during the shoot of Punnagai Mannan, there was this particular scene where she and Kamal Haasan are about to commit suicide by jumping off a waterfall.

During the shoot of the above-mentioned scene, Kamal planted an unexpected kiss which she wasn’t informed prior to the shoot by the director K Balachander.

However, the actress in the same interview also has mentioned that back then she was scared about the very thought about how her father will react if he comes across it, but then the kiss scene was shot in a good way with no vulgarity in it.

Rekha also added that she has been asked about that particular kiss scene innumerable times by media and many people, and she is really tired of replying to it, and with the fact that many still don’t believe her words that she was unaware about the kiss scene.

Talking about Punnagai Mannan, the film also has veteran actress Revathi along with Srividya, Delhi Ganesh, Sundar Krishna Urs with others in key roles.

For those unversed, apart from Tamil, Rekha has also been part of Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

