Suhana Khan’s Beautiful Pic With Her Gang Becomes Viral On The Internet; Check It Out!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is one of the most talked-about star-kid in the B-Town. Every now and then, we hear rumours of her big Bollywood debut but she hasn’t announced anything on her own yet.

In 2018, she appeared on the cover page of Vogue and made headlines all around the country. Well, her BFF, Ananya Panday has already made her debut last year with Dharma’s, Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Now all eyes are on Suhana’s big debut announcement.

She was studying at Ardingly College in the United Kingdom and has always been interested in building a career in acting. We have often seen her theatre pictures and videos going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, there’s a new picture of Suhana that is doing the rounds on social media where she’s posing with her gang. She looks happy and chirpy in the picture!

Take a look at the picture here:





Shah Rukh has always spoken about how Suhana is really fond of acting and would love to make a career in the same. Although, she’s in no hurry to do it!

