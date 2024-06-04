Disha Patani once again left us captivated by her body-hugging mini dress after mesmerizing us in backless attire on Sunday from the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala on the cruise. She has shared a few more pictures in a glam avatar showcasing that gorgeous physique. She wore an adorable yet sultry one-piece highlighting her best features. Keep scrolling for more.

Disha is a very popular name in the film industry. She started her journey with the Telugu film Loafer alongside Varun Tej in 2015. The actress is a fitness freak, and this is evident. Patani is an active personality on social media who posts several aesthetic photographs of her from photoshoots or vacations and even with her pets. The actress has more than 61.3 million followers on Instagram, and it is only growing every day.

On Tuesday, June 4, Disha Patani posted a carousel of photographs in a stunning ice blue mini dress showcasing her well-toned legs. Disha’s dress features red, green, and white designs and sparkling details. It is a sleeveless outfit with a wide neckline and a small slit on one side of the dress. She paired the outfit with a pair of sparkling strappy heels and a feathery love-shaped white and blue colored hand purse.

The Yodha star opted for dewey-faced makeup. Disha wore shimmery silver eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes, and her eyebrows were also well-groomed. Patani went for a flushed pink shade blush for the cheeks that perfectly complimented her dress and skin tone. Lastly, she wore pink creamy lipstick to complete her makeup.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, she maintained a minimalistic approach. Disha Patani wore a silver bracelet on one hand, an emerald ring, and a pair of earrings to accessorize her night-time glam look. Her dress, a cool-toned ice-blue color with shimmering detailing, was all the glam she needed. For the hair, she kept it open, casually flaunting the soft curls.

She captioned the pics ‘IT,’ and her good friend Mouni Roy gave her home girl a shoutout in the comments as she wrote, “How stunning are you!!!!!!” Check out the pictures of Disha Patani, which she posted on Instagram here:

On the work front, Disha Patani is set to appear in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898, which will be released in theatres this month.

