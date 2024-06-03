5 Outfit Inspirations To Take Note From Deepika Padukone's Maternity Look Book

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. Forever a style icon, the ‘Piku’ actress has shown immaculate pregnancy fashion since the couple announced the good news earlier this year.

On February 29, the would-be parents shared their pregnancy news with an adorable post with the expected September 2024 inscribed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

While Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy announcement may be old news by now, her bewitching maternity looks aren’t. From her floral shirt to sunny dresses, Deepika also turns heads while making a statement with her maternity fashion.

Here, we are breaking down five pregnancy looks of the mom-to-be for you to take some inspiration.

Deepika’s Yellow Gown

During a promotional event for her beauty brand 82°E, Deepika looked like a ray of sunshine in her sunshine yellow gown. The superstar looked radiant as she flaunted her baby bump in the pleated yellow dress with a fitted bodice. In her signature style, Deepika kept her hair tied in a messy bun and accessorized with a pair of pear earrings. While the Gauri & Nainika outfit is a star in itself, we cannot unsee the pair of pockets attached to the dress. That sure adds an edge to the already peppy number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The best part is that following her outing, Deepika sold the outfit to donate to her charity, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Black dress and denim jacket

Deepika has always been a relatable queen and we are rooting for it. Towards the end of May, the Pathaan actress was spotted spending some quality time with her mother Ujjala Padukone in the town. Deepika’s blue denim jacket over a black shirt gave a serious cool casual vibe as she exited the venue with the grandmother-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Exuding to the famed motherhood glow, Deepika kept her hair loose over her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of simple pearl earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika’s floral shirt

The mother-daughter duo reunited for another family night out just a day after their Friday outing. The Chennai Express star gave some serious spring vibe even in the soaring summer temperatures, as she was spotted wearing a white floral shirt paired with denim. Deepika’s peplum-style floral printed top has caught our attention as it proves to be an excellent choice of outfit in the sweltering heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ditching high heels for comfortable sneakers, the ‘Fighter’ actress carried an ivory bag to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika’s classic blue denim and white shirt look

Despite being pregnant, the soon-to-be mom star did not shy away from exercising her voting rights. And obviously, the expecting couple made it in style. As Mumbai went to polls on May 20, the ‘Padmavaat’ star pair appeared in matching outfits to cast their votes. Deepika looked stylish in a pair of blue denim styled with an oversized white linen shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Deepika’s casual loungewear airport fashion

Comfort comes foremost for the expecting star! Deepika’s style game was on point when she was spotted outside the Mumbai airport in flared and loose palazzo pants paired with a white t-shirt. She completed her look with sleek black sunglasses and an oversized extended-sleeved cardigan. Way to go, Deepika!

