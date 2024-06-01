Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress who predominantly worked in Bollywood and is best known for films like Gadar, Gadar 2, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Race, and others. The actress is undoubtedly gorgeous and has a good sense of fashion. She has recently dropped a picture of her on social media serving the perfect inspiration for the hot summers. Keep scrolling for more.

The actress recently revealed her condition for the sequel of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She said that when the ticket counters are ready for an an0-crore opening. She will do it. Gadar is one of the biggest blockbusters in her career, and the movie’s sequel was released in 2023 after two decades. It was also a commercial success.

Ameesha Patel is pretty active on social media, including X, formerly Twitter. On X, she has over 5.1 million followers. On Saturday, she posted two pictures of herself in white casuals. The Gadar 2 actress wore an ensemble of short white shorts, a matching sleeveless T-shirt, and a loose-fitted shirt over it. The shirt has a tie-up detail at the bottom.

Ameesha Patel paired her outfit with chunky white sneakers. She accessorized with a silver bracelet, black sunglasses, silver earrings, and a dainty neckpiece. Her bold red nails and lips added a pop of color. The Gadar 2 actress kept her long and luscious hair open, sporting beach waves.

She was ready for the perfect summer day in this all-white ensemble. Ameesha Patel sat on a beige couch and posed for the pictures. Check out the pictures here:

Hey uu ?? What u looking at ??? pic.twitter.com/wahvrZnsnL — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 1, 2024

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. It was released in 2023, while the first one came out in 2001.

