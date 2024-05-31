Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the rave reviews of Mr & Mrs. Mahi. The actress, who has been receiving praise for her role in the movie, has been the talk of the town for several weeks now thanks to her method styling tricks to promote the movie. Miss Kapoor has followed in the footsteps of the IT girl of fashion, Zendaya. The Dune actress wore a series of custom outfits to promote her hit movie, Challengers, which was based on tennis. And Janhvi Kapoor has been very open about the inspiration she drew from Zendaya to infuse sports-based themes in her outfits.

Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally released in theaters. Rajkummar plays Mahendra in this romantic sports drama, while Janhvi plays Mahima. In this cricket-themed love tale, a husband mentors his wife to fulfill her aspirations of becoming a professional cricket player. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

From custom dresses with cricket iconography to literally gluing cricket balls to her dress and even her jersey blouses, Janhvi Kapoor has knocked the promotional look for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi out of the park. We list all our favorite looks of Janhvi from the press tour of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

1. Red Cricket Ball Dress

One of the early looks that surprised everyone was a red bodycon dress with red cricket balls embedded in the spine.

2. The Jersey Top

Another look that Janhvi wore was a modernized version of a top and lehenga. The blouse-like top featured a jersey number that she wore to promotional shows.

3. Sequinned Blue Dress with Cricketer Graphic

This light blue dress was a simple yet effective nod to the Indian jersey’s color. Moreover, the dress featured a graphic of a cricketer at the bottom.

4. Red & Blue Saree With Jersey Blouse

Another trendy look was this desi saree with a sporty spin. Instead of a classic blouse, Janhvi Kapoor wore a red sequinned blouse with the jersey number on it.

5. The Cricket Ball-Inspired Sarees

Jahnvi chose to wear many sarees, and her team got creative with them. At one event, she wore a green cricket pitch-coloured saree, while at another, she wore a red and white cricket ball-inspired blouse and saree.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional stunt for method dressing is not new. Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan have done that for their movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Dirty Picture. Even though Deepika Padukone has done the same for Bajirao Mastaani, Janhvi has gone one step beyond her interpretation, and we are all in awe.

Koimoi’s Review Of Mr. & Mr. Mahi:

Director Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra co-wrote the story of “Mr & Mrs Mahi.” The concept of a couple in an arranged marriage discovering their common interest and working towards it is interesting.

Overall, “Mr & Mrs Mahi” intends to tell an inspiring story about a couple helping each other achieve their dreams. The narrative is filled with hurdles, reflecting the challenges in their journey. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s love story has moments where you can’t help but smile at how adorable they look together on screen.

Mr. & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, is currently in theatres all across India.

