Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Teaser Review: Ajay Devgn & Tabu Will Make You Root For Their Love Story Only With A 30 Second Glimpse!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are timeless. And they are better together. And it’s best when they unite as a couple on screen. Last time, they were lit by their chemistry in De De Pyaar De, despite playing a divorced couple. Now, they are back with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. This time, they offer what we have always needed. A classic love story.

Teaser of the film directed by Neeraj Pandey has been dropped and with just a glimpse in 230 seconds, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will make you root for their classic and timeless love story.

Not much has been revealed in the teaser of the film except for one thing: the two superstars play an estranged couple in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha who reunite after a long time, and they’ll give you goosebumps with just a tight hug.