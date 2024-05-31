Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Teaser Review: Ajay Devgn & Tabu Will Make You Root For Their Love Story Only With A 30 Second Glimpse!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are timeless. And they are better together. And it’s best when they unite as a couple on screen. Last time, they were lit by their chemistry in De De Pyaar De, despite playing a divorced couple. Now, they are back with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. This time, they offer what we have always needed. A classic love story.
Teaser of the film directed by Neeraj Pandey has been dropped and with just a glimpse in 230 seconds, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will make you root for their classic and timeless love story.
Not much has been revealed in the teaser of the film except for one thing: the two superstars play an estranged couple in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha who reunite after a long time, and they’ll give you goosebumps with just a tight hug.
The teaser starts with a dialogue by Ajay, and the lines slightly hint at two people madly in love with each other, growing apart because of themselves and no one else. However, it seems like they are ready to bring colors to their life and embrace each other in their lives as they offer a hug to each other while others play Holi in the background.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu seem like the perfect challengers to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol‘s iconic on-screen chemistry interestingly, while SRK and Kajol could not create the same magic with their chemistry in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, Ajay Devgn and Tabu as a team seems to rule any combination.
Be it collaborating in Bholaa, the estranged couple in De De Pyaar De, going against each other in Drishyam, or now playing long-lost lovers in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.
Neeraj Pandey has offered a classic, timeless story around Tabu and Ajay Devgn, and the teaser promises an epic saga already. Can’t wait for the entire glimpse.
Check out the teaser here.
