Deepika Padukone is an amazing actress who’s wowed audiences with roles like Shanti Priya, Veronica, Leela, and Meenamma. But it’s not just her acting that gets people talking—her fashion sense is a big hit, too. Whether she’s in a saree, a simple kurta, an oversized shirt, or a gown, Deepika always looks stunning because she wears everything with confidence.

Starting her journey as a model, The Fighter actress naturally exudes confidence, captivating everyone with her stunning appearance. Over the past 15 years, her fashion sense has elevated for the better. Whenever Deepika Padukone dons a saree, the internet can’t help but swoon over her enchanting looks! DP’s appearances on the international red carpet, events and photoshoots only establish her unbeatable status in the fashion world right now. In an old interview, Deepika spoke in detail about how she doesn’t consider herself fashionable. The actress revealed that she prioritises comfort over everything that she wears!

Deepika Padukone On Her Comfort, Fashion Faux Pas & More

In an interview in 2013, the Pathaan actress said, “I don’t consider myself fashionable. I have a great team working for me, and I’m fortunate that I have access to them. But I’ll give myself the credit for knowing how to work my clothes. Comfort is important for me. You’ll never spot me in anything that makes me feel ill at ease. Over the years, my style hasn’t changed one bit. I prefer to keep it simple and classic. Even though I may have evolved, my personal sense of style hasn’t changed at all. I can pull off the androgynous look, punk rock or even Goth, but that’s not what comes to me naturally.”

“Personally, you’ll always see me in whites or pastel shades. In fact, more often than not, you’ll see me in white. The only other colour I like is coral. Also, I avoid wearing ultra-tight bodycon dresses. They’re unbearable. Also, in my opinion, a faux pas would be the short skirt with knee-length boots. Not happening!” the actress told Filmfare.

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone said that her mother, Ujjala Padukone, is her fashion icon. The actress’ mother influenced her style while growing up. DP likes the white and pastel shades because of her mother. The Piku actress said, “Keeping the look simple is a fashion nuance I’ve picked up from her. In the industry, it’s Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut, whom I find stylish. And only if I could swap my wardrobe with Blake Lively and Mila Kunis (Hollywood actresses)!”

Recently, Deepika Padukone grabbed headlines for her delightful and exquisite public appearance wearing a yellow dress. The actress is pregnant, and her fans can’t get over how beautifully she carries herself. The yellow dress grabbed so much attention that within 20 minutes, it was sold for an amount of ₹34,000.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Singham Again as cop Shakti Shetty. She is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi mythological saga also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

