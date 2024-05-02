A majority of Shah Rukh Khan fans always rooted for their beloved star’s collaboration with maverick storyteller, Imtiaz Ali. The dream collaboration did happen but the outcome of it was something that no one dreamed about. Yes, we’re talking Jab Harry Met Sejal, which tanked miserably at the Indian box office and failed to even touch the mark of 75 crores. Today, we’ll be revisiting the film’s failure!

The winning pair of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, after the success of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, returned in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, and everyone thought that Ali would churn out a romantic masterpiece of his own style. In the pre-release phase, things worked well with promos and songs turning out to be chartbusters. However, the response after the film hit theatres was not-so-favorable.

Upon its release on 4th August 2017, Jab Harry Met Sejal opened to mostly mixed reviews from critics. While the performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were praised, the dull script and screenplay were pointed out as major flaws. Speaking about the ticket-buying audience, the romantic comedy received a big thumbs down, thus denting the box office run of the film.

After taking a start of 15.25 crores, Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to maintain its momentum, and its theatrical run wrapped up much sooner than expected. The film ended its run by garnering 62.50 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a losing affair.

After comparing the collection of 62.50 crores with an estimated budget of 90 crores, we can see that Jab Harry Met Sejal fell short of 27.50 crores from recovering the budget. So, the amount of 27.50 crores can also be termed as a box office deficit. It’s not a huge loss, but still, considering the face value of Shah Rukh Khan, one expects the film to score at least 100 crores at the Indian box office.

