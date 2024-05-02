Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is already taking the disastrous route, and on the 21st day, the action biggie did show a minimal jump of only 11%, which honestly is as negligible as the H in honest! The film currently stands at a total of almost 62 crore, and it is evident that it will not reach the 100 crore mark!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 21

On the third Wednesday, day 21 of its release, BMCM, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned almost 50 lakh reportedly, which currently is a rough estimate. This is an 11% increase from the previous day, which has been estimated to earn around 45 lakh.

Interestingly, of all the Eid releases, while Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was the biggest film that was supposed to perform the best at the box office, it is Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film Aavesham that is doing the needful.

Eid Clash At The Box Office

While two Hindi releases BMCM and Maidaan, were released on Eid, two Malayalam releases also locked horns – Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shaehsham. Despite the limited target audience, Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil, is churning out much better numbers at the box office. On the 21st day, the Malayalam action comedy earned 440% higher than BMCM, earning 2.7 crore.

Maidaan Earning 2.2 Times

On the other hand, even Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the 21st day, earning almost 1.1 crore at the box office as compared to the 45 – 50 lakh collection by Ali Abbas Zafar’s action biggie.

Looking at the current pace, Akshay Kumar might have to settle at 65 – 68 crore at the most!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 21): Races Past Budget But Hit Hurdle Remains – Can It Break Through?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News