Prabhas is a global superstar. Period. Why do we say so? Because you pick up the performances of his films at the global box office in any territory, you might spot him ruling. Now, the superstar is ready to add a few 100 crores to Salaar’s 615 crore worldwide collection with the film’s Japan release!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action biggie is ready to release in Japan on July 5 in the dubbed version. An official poster and teaser of the Japanese version of the film have also been released, and hopefully, it will create hysteria.

Prabhas’s 5th & Prashanth Verma’s 3rd Release!

Interestingly, Salaar will be the fifth Release for the superstar in Japan after Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho & Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel’s third outing will be after KGF: Chapter 1 & KGF: Chapter 2.

Prabhas To Eye RRR’s Record?

Currently, the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan is SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, which earned close to a whopping 125 crore at the Japanese box office, creating hysteria among fans of Indian films in the country. It would be a miracle of sorts if Salaar happened to touch this massive number at the box office.

Seven South Indian Films Ruling Japanese Box Office

Currently, seven South Indian films rule the box office chart in Japan, with Rajinikanth’s Muthu ruling this list at number 1 for 14 years till RRR arrived in Japanese theaters in 2022 and broke all the records. Now all eyes are on Prabhas’s action biggie as we await where it will stand.

Check out the Japanese Promo of Salaar here.

Here is a list of the top 10 Indian films ever at the Japanese Box Office.

RRR: 125+ crore Muthu: 21.46 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 16.10 crore Darbar: 12.34 crore 3 Idiots: 9.12 crore Magadheera: 8.58 crore English Vinglish: 8.05 crore The Lunchbox: 8.05 crore Saaho: 6.44 crore Enthiran: 5.36 crore



