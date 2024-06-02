Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a gorgeous woman with an amazing physique. She knows it and flaunts it really well. The actress is a fitness freak and an inspiration for many. On a sultry Sunday evening, Disha posted some sizzling snaps in a ravishing outfit, sending the internet into a frenzy. Scroll below for more.

Disha gained widespread recognition after starring in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After that, she often made headlines for her close friendship or alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani posted some sultry pictures of herself from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from the cruise on Sunday. The actress always leaves our jaws on the floor in her fashion, and she has done that yet again in green attire. The actress posted her pictures on social media platforms, and they instantly received countless likes and comments.

Disha Patani sported a green floor-length backless gown. It is a fitted gown perfectly accentuating and clinging to her curves. The halter neck gown had a plunging neckline and a long slit in the front. It also has a cinched waistline with a floral accent in the center.

The Yodha star chose to go accessory-less for the look. For makeup, Disha Patani sported a matte foundation base with a creamy peach blush on the cheeks. She wore subtle brown eyeshadow on her eyelids and ample mascara on her lashes. For the lips, the beautiful actress has brown-colored lipstick.

She kept her hair open and let the sea wind do its magic as she posed on the cruise with the beautiful blue water in the background. She wore brown footwear and a green outfit. Check out the pictures of the gorgeous Disha Patani here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is also starring in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer sci-fi film Kalki 2898 and is all set to be released in the theatres this month.

