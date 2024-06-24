Not many might know, but Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has already made his film debut with a Netflix Original film titled Maharaj, which has been streaming on Netflix. The film was supposed to be released 10 days earlier but was stopped from releasing after the High Court’s intervention.

But finally, it won the court case and is streaming on Netflix, receiving mixed responses from the audiences and the critics alike. But the real test would lie in the performance in the first week.

This year, Netflix has had its lowest debut week with Varun Grover’s All India Rank with 1.1 million views, followed by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi‘s Merry Christmas, which garnered 1.2 million views. Meanwhile, the biggest Netflix debut was Animal with 6.2 million views in its opening week.

Will It Surpass Laapataa Ladies

It would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, surpasses Aamir Khan’s wife, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which scored 2.2 million views in its debut week. If Maharaj surpasses this number and the trends in the lines of Kiran Rao’s film, then celebrations might be just around the corner.

About Maharaj

Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and rated 6.1 on IMDb currently, Maharaj stars Junaid Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and others. The official synopsis of the film says, “Based on a real-life historic court case, a bold journalist questions a revered leader’s immoral behavior.”

What Is The Maharaj Libel Case Of 1862?

In 1862, a religious leader, Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, filed a case against a social reformer, Karsandas Mulji, claiming defamation from an article written by Karsandas that claimed that Maharaj was involved in sexual activities with the women of his sect, asking the men to prove their loyalty towards the faith by offering their wives and daughters to religious leaders. Karsandas fought against this ridiculous practice in the name of the religion.

