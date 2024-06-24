What do you get when you mix a breakup, alcohol, revenge, and an adventure gone wrong? Well, this trailer is for Wild Wild Punjab. Luv Ranjan is going back to his roots of bringing raunchy comedies after delivering romantic movies. Netflix’s new upcoming buddy comedy is a story of 4 friends navigating relationships in the worst way possible. Cuss words and an unabashed plot line set against the backdrop of things gone wrong set the tone for this T-series & Luv Ranjan movie. The official trailer was launched today, and this is what we thought.

Netflix announced earlier in its slate that it will be releasing the next from Luv Ranjan’s production house, Wild Wild Punjab. It stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekha, and Ishita Raj in lead roles.

Wild Wild Punjab is a Luv Films production directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The movie will exclusively debut on Netflix on July 10.

The 2-minute 53-second trailer is an alcohol-addled story of ‘jigri yaars’ who want to help their friend get over a breakup. Little do they know that they are setting out on a ride of the most unexpected and topsy-turvy ride. Goons, fake girlfriends, a bleep ton of cuss words, and a mistaken identity add spice to this trailer. Much like Varun & Manjot maiden Fukrey, this new trailer takes the same recipe and adds jazz to it.

The plot of Wild Wild Punjab revolves around a broken-hearted Rajesh Khanna, also known as Khanne (Varun Sharma), is resolved to face his previous partner in front of her family during her wedding, regardless of the groom or the baraatis, and utter the four magic words, “I am over you!” His eccentric group of friends, consisting of Mr. Honey Singh, a.k.a. Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh), Maan Arora, a.k.a. Arore (Sunny Singh), and Gaurav Jain, a.k.a. Jainu (Jassie Gill), devise a scheme, encouraging him to get ready for some fun. They set out on the ultimate road trip after their breakup, where more goes wrong than right.

To assist Khanne in finding closure, Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj) accompany them on this journey through the colorful yet chaotic world of Punjab, adding more eccentric characters to the mix.

Luv Ranjan has amplified the flavor of dude flicks in his latest, which is meant to be a buddy movie in which he excels. The best way to describe the feeling would be that this trailer is reminiscent of Fukrey plus Hangover plus Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But that just means that it promises a fun time while watching it. How much will it deliver? We will have to wait until July 10th to find out!

