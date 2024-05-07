Everyone’s childhood favorite, Garfield, is back to rule the cinemas this month. The film will be released in English, Hindi, and Tamil in India on May 17. And to everyone’s surprise, it is Choocha Varun Sharma voicing Garfield in Hindi, which has piqued audience excitement to watch this much-awaited sassy cat’s legacy on the big screen.

The new trailer presents the Fujrey actor in and as Garfield, and honestly, it might be a kid’s delight to listen to him as the lazy, cheeky, sarcastic cat who might rule the summer screens this month.

Usually, Hollywood superheroes have arrived during the summers in India and ruled. In fact, a few years ago, even The Jungle Book and then The Lion King worked terrifically at the Indian Box office. Varun Sharma’s Garfield trailer does not promise an extravaganza, but it is an honest attempt to offer an entertaining ride to the kids.

His antic-y voice and animated expressions make up for a perfect Garfield, who has been one of the most entertaining cats on screen since its inception. Varun has always been loved for his gimmicky characters, who offer a fun ride and a dose of laughter. He promises to do the same with Garfield.

The story of Garfield meeting his dad seems to be interesting for kids to enjoy. Last year, it was Puss In Boots: Last Wish, which got much love in India, and now Garfield is all set to stop at kindergarten this summer. The cat is already a cute one, and Varun Sharma‘s voice adds another loveable layer to his character.

This fun twist might offer a hilarious ride on-screen as one might laugh out their whiskers’ off in this naughty yet funny world. We are placing our bets on this one since it is a long wait till new and big releases are on screen in India!

Check out the Garfield Hindi Trailer here.

