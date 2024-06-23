Every year, lakhs of students head to Kota, dreaming of cracking their chosen competitive exam. Some succeed in doing so, while others face setbacks. Kota Factory’s story revolves around a 16-year-old Vaibhav (Mayur More) who moves to Kota from Itarsi to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam.

Initially released in 2019, Kota Factory received much appreciation from the audience for realistically portraying the ever-challenging field of these competitive exams. The show, which also features Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh in pivotal roles, released its third season on Netflix recently.

If you are impressed by Kota Factory’s storyline, here’s a list of other web series and movies centered on competitive exams in India and the students’ struggles that you must watch.

Aspirants (2021-2023)

TVF’s Aspirants follows the story of three friends: Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), and SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), who are preparing for the UPSC exam in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. Apoorv Singh Karki’s directorial explores the lives of the three protagonists in two parallel periods: one, their past experiences as aspirants, and second, their present adult lives. The series beautifully explores their personal and professional struggles, highlighting their friendships, ambitions, and familial bonds. Aspirant’s first season is available on YouTube, and the second premiered on Amazon Prime in 2023.

Crash Course (2022)

Vijay Maurya’s Crash Course delves into the cutthroat world of coaching institutes in the educational hub of Kota, Rajasthan. The storyline revolves around the lives of eight students who get deeply intertwined in the business of two rival coaching centers in the city. Unlike Jitendra Kumar’s light-hearted Kota Factory, this series follows the dark side of these coaching institutes. Annu Kapoor, who plays Ratanraj Jindal and owns one of the coaching centers, is an unstoppable businessman. He goes to unfathomable lengths to be at the top of the business, and he also ensures his students get top 10 ranks in the IIT-JEE exam. The Amazon Prime series also gives a deep insight into the challenges students face to achieve academic success.

Half CA (2023)

Half CA, TVF’s another production revolving around competitive exams, features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi in pivotal roles. While a majority of these kinds of series focuses on either UPSC aspirants or IIT-JEE applicants, Half CA series delves into the arduous journey of students who want to pursue Chartered Accountancy in India. The story follows the journey of Archie (Ahsaas) and Niraj (Gyanendra) who have their minds focused on becoming CAs. This Amazon Prime show encapsulates the struggles, dreams, and complex lives of the protagonists as they give it their all to pursue the prestigious designation. The series also explores the importance of friendship in the lives of the students undertaking this highly competitive exam.

Laakhon Mein Ek (2017-2019)

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Laakhon Mein Ek takes a different approach to the world of competitive exams. The Amazon Prime series delves into the life of Aakash Gupta (Ritvik Sahore), a 15-year-old student forcefully sent to Genius Infinity coaching center in Visakhapatnam for IIT entrance prep. Aakash, who wants to become an internet sensation, aims to fulfill his father’s aspirations despite struggling with inadequate scores and overwhelming pressure. The story has impressed the audience with a compelling narrative and thought-provoking commentary on the country’s education system. The second season of Laakhon Mein Ek’s features Shweta Tripathi as Dr. Shreya Pathare, who confronts government neglect and local skepticism while organizing a camp in a village.

12th Fail (2023)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, based on Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name, tugged at the audience’s heartstrings like no other. The film follows the inspiring journey of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, who, despite failing in the 12th standard, went on to crack one of the toughest exams in the country, UPSC. Manoj’s journey starts when he gets inspired by DSP Dushyant Singh. He relocates to Delhi and makes up his mind to clear UPSC. Overcoming several personal obstacles, Manoj finally becomes an IPS and marries his ladylove Shraddha, played by Medha Shankr. The film, which now streams on Disney+, encapsulates Manoj’s struggle, determination, and eventual triumph in a compelling narrative of perseverance.

All India Rank (2024)

Famous comedian and lyricist Varun Grover made his directorial debut with All India Rank. The movie, set in the late ‘90s, follows the story of 17-year-old Vivek Singh (Bodhisattva Sharma). He leaves his home in Lucknow and temporarily settles down in Kota to prepare for the IIT exam. Vivek, who initially suffers from homesickness and has zero clue about his dreams, gets used to the monotonous routine of the aspirants. The film shows Vivek’s journey of navigating parental pressures, especially from his father, RK Singh (Shashi Bhushan), and overcoming the usual teenage problems. With meticulous attention to the ‘90s ambiance, Varun Grover’s film is infused with authenticity and heartfelt moments, enriching the coming-of-age narrative.

