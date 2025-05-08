Actress Medha Shankr, best known for her work in 12th Fail opposite Vikrant Massey, recently sent fans into speculation mode as she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a dubbing studio. She shared the sneak-peek photo on her Instagram stories, with a caption that said, “#dubbingtime,” making us wonder if something is brewing in the recording booth.

In the photo, Medha can be seen with headphones on and a mic in view. No other details about the recording session have been officially announced yet. However, the actress is all set to be seen in an upcoming comedy thriller opposite Nimrat Kaur and Sunny Kaushal. With the new update from the dubbing studio, it’s safe to say she’s gearing up for yet another engaging project in the making.

Medha Shankr debuted with the British miniseries Beecham House in 2019. She then appeared in the Hindi musical film Shaadisthan in 2021. That same year, she bagged a role in the OTT series Dil Bekaarar. She is best known for her expressive and heart-warming performance in the biographical drama 12th Fail.

In the movie, she portrayed the role of UKPSC officer Shraddha Joshi, also the love interest and eventual life partner of Vikrant Massey’s IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Medha won hearts with her performance in 12th Fail and will surely achieve further success with her upcoming projects.

Medha Shankr’s quiet reveal hints at a fresh project nearing completion—likely in post-production. While she didn’t disclose the title or genre and remained tight-lipped about the details, the story has certainly piqued curiosity about what’s next on her slate.

